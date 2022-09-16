GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 36 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:COST opened at $503.50 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

