GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 203 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WM opened at $171.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

