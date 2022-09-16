GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 26,900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,350,000 after buying an additional 143,774 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $187.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.35. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.