GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 114.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

PG stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.57 and a 200 day moving average of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

