GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

