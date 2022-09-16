GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.58

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.58 and last traded at $76.79, with a volume of 1416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNNDY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.77.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.