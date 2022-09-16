Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Trading 1.4% Higher

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.88. 649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Health & Wellness ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 299,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

