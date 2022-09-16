Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Trading 1.4% Higher

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.88. 649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.
Global X Health & Wellness ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.
Global X Health & Wellness ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Health & Wellness ETF
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Health & Wellness ETF (BFIT)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.