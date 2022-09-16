Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Update

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Education ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Education ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.77% of Global X Education ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Global X Education ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDUT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.67. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664. Global X Education ETF has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

Global X Education ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

