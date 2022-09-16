Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Update

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Education ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Education ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.77% of Global X Education ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Global X Education ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EDUT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.67. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664. Global X Education ETF has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.
Global X Education ETF Increases Dividend
