Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Down 50.4% in August

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the August 15th total of 341,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,954. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

