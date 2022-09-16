Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. 63 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

