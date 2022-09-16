Ghost Hits Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges. Ghost has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $1,040.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,594.75 or 0.99998819 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00058488 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00064939 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079048 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,514,862 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Buying and Selling Ghost

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

