Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.10

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 27257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNGBY shares. Cheuvreux cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 344 to SEK 331 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getinge AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $678.71 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getinge AB will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.