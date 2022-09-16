Gems Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Gems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gems has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Gems has a market cap of $138,436.71 and approximately $25,155.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Gems Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. The official website for Gems is gems.org.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

