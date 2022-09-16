Gamestarter Price Tops $0.0746 on Major Exchanges (GAME)

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. Gamestarter has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $57,792.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gamestarter coin can currently be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gamestarter has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gamestarter Coin Profile

Gamestarter was first traded on July 17th, 2021. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gamestarter is igo.gamestarter.com.

Buying and Selling Gamestarter

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamestarter is a blockchain-based platform that helps independent game developers to raise funds by selling and pre-selling their in-game assets or in-game points, including unique ones, in the form of NFTs.Gamestarter’s ecosystem is supported by its own native token ‘GAME Coin’ (GAME). GAME Coin tokens will be used to buy and sell NFT’s during the crowdfunding stage and in the marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gamestarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gamestarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

