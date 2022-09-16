FYDcoin (FYD) Hits Market Cap of $678,512.47

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $678,512.47 and approximately $14,841.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 165.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.57 or 0.33338421 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 577.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00102841 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002337 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,726.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
FYDcoin Profile
FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 626,221,743 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin.
FYDcoin Coin Trading
