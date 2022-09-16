Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 3,404 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 602,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 10.5% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.4% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 23.9% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,865,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $77.29 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.