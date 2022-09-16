Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $227.66 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

