Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $309.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.56 and its 200 day moving average is $302.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

