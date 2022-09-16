Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $83.99 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average is $95.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.