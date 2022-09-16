Fulton Bank N.A. Has $4.16 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

NYSE CVS opened at $102.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.39. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

