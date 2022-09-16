Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $111.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

