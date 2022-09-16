Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 7,839 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,317,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,112,000 after buying an additional 651,178 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Intel Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $28.71 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

