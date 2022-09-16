Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 12,432 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE TFC opened at $48.12 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

