fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Up 8.7%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 508,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 14,054,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The firm had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

