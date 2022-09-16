FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,111,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,516,607.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $208,500.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $213,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $387,240.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $259,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $445,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $457,240.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $262,400.00.

FTC Solar Price Performance

FTCI stock remained flat at $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,254,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,663. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. Equities analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 952,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.