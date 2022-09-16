FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Trading 0.4% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.81. 23,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 74,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAPR. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 63.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 22.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

