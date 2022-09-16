Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Update

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,500 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the August 15th total of 350,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 136.7 days.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

FNLPF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. 2,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNLPF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.67.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.