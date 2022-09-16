Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.70 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $9.36.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

