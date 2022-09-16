Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,623 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,623 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,563 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,795.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,762,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,541 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,608.0% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,451,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,146,000 after acquiring an additional 714,029 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.03. 942,597 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.94. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

