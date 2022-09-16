Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 179,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,637,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 0.4% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,835. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.

