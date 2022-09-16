Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.88 Million in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

FTCS traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,624. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

