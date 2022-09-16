Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.48 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.15.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

