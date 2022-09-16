Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.17 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 152.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,313 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11,245.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,003 shares during the period. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,303,000. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 62,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,519 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.