Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

NYSE:ABC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average is $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

