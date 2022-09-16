Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.2 %

TSM stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.02. 296,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,729,942. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.