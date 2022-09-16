Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in August

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance

Shares of FSUGY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,959. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortescue Metals Group Increases Dividend

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.6387 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

