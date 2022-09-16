Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the first quarter worth $199,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the first quarter worth $249,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the first quarter worth $508,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the first quarter worth $654,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forbion European Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.08 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 25,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,568. Forbion European Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

