FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
FONAR Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. FONAR has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FONAR
About FONAR
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FONAR (FONR)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.