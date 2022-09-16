FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FONR opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. FONAR has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 99.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

