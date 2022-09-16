Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Stock Price Down 21.4%

Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 21.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

