Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday.

Focus Graphite Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

