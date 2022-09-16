FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,970 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for approximately 2.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after purchasing an additional 436,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,634,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.42 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.66.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

