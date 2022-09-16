FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $34.38

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.38, but opened at $32.30. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 5,115 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLNG shares. TheStreet raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FLEX LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Danske cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 56.96% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEX LNG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 28,766 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FLEX LNG by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 62,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 168,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

