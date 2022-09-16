FLEX Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $18.36 Million (FLEX)

FLEX Coin (FLEX) traded down 32.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, FLEX Coin has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar. FLEX Coin has a market cap of $18.36 million and approximately $14,249.00 worth of FLEX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLEX Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 535.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.78 or 0.19187008 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00840568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021039 BTC.

FLEX Coin Coin Profile

FLEX Coin launched on February 20th, 2019. FLEX Coin’s total supply is 98,735,765 coins and its circulating supply is 78,735,765 coins. FLEX Coin’s official website is coinflex.com. FLEX Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinFLEXdotcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLEX Coin’s official message board is coinflex.com/coinflex-blog.

FLEX Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFLEX (Coin Futures and Lending Exchange) is a physically delivered cryptocurrency futures exchange. CoinFLEX offers investors the ability to hedge Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency exposure forward using collateral in Bitcoin and/or Tether. It also offers spot exchange order books. FLEX Coin powers the CoinFLEX exchange and is the foundation of the CoinFLEX ecosystem. Across all of our products, FLEX Coin provides all our users with exclusive benefits for trading on CoinFLEX. Anyone who owns 100 FLEX Coins can redeem 100 FLEX at CoinFLEX.com in exchange for a 50% reduction of their current 24 hours of trading fees. This 24 hour period is strictly measured from noon UTC to noon UTC. Any redeemed FLEX will be burned and removed from circulation. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLEX Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLEX Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLEX Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

