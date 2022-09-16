Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.26-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion. Five Below also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.19 EPS.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.47. 9,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.20.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several equities analysts have commented on FIVE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Five Below from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Five Below to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Five Below by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.