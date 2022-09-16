Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$619.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.46 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.26-$4.56 EPS.

FIVE traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.65. 8,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,519. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Five Below to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Five Below from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Five Below by 108.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 31.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

