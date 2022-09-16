Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 2.7% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.61. 171,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,820. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $111.84.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.