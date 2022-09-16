FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Sees Large Volume Increase

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 115,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,666,532 shares.The stock last traded at $41.06 and had previously closed at $40.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,994,000 after acquiring an additional 83,142 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

