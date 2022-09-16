First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Down 84.4% in August

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RNSC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14.

Get First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNSC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after buying an additional 126,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.