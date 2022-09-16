First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 206.5% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FYC traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $81.14.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 46.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after buying an additional 69,966 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,944,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,587,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 24.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 94,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter.

