First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 206.5% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
FYC traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $81.14.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
