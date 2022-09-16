First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the August 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
FVC stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
