First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the August 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FVC stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

